Contrasting of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.47 N/A 0.21 31.75 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 21.53 N/A 0.04 109.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 0.75% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.