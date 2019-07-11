Contrasting of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Wintrust Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wintrust Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 1.10% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wintrust Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation N/A 72 12.13 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

Wintrust Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

With consensus price target of $80, Wintrust Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 13.04%. As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. With higher possible upside potential for Wintrust Financial Corporation’s peers, analysts think Wintrust Financial Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wintrust Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wintrust Financial Corporation -3.42% -2.86% -0.95% -7.49% -21.89% 8.65% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year Wintrust Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Wintrust Financial Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Wintrust Financial Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wintrust Financial Corporation’s rivals beat Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.