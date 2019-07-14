Contrasting of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 0.06% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. N/A 22 32.34 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.