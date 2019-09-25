Contrasting of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and Its Peers

We are comparing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. N/A 17 62.50 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Wins Finance Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.