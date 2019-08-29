Contrasting of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) and Its Peers

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Winnebago Industries Inc. has 97.44% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 69.46% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Winnebago Industries Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Winnebago Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Winnebago Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. N/A 35 11.65 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

Winnebago Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.25 2.69

$43.25 is the consensus price target of Winnebago Industries Inc., with a potential upside of 35.33%. As a group, Recreational Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Winnebago Industries Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Winnebago Industries Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winnebago Industries Inc. 1% 4.08% 15.24% 34.96% 2.41% 66.46% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year Winnebago Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winnebago Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Winnebago Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.57 shows that Winnebago Industries Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers are 34.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Winnebago Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors beat Winnebago Industries Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company manufactures motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States and Canada. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, Iowa.