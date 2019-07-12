Contrasting of Wingstop Inc. (WING) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 76 17.22 N/A 0.75 104.63 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 73 5.03 N/A 2.77 26.92

Table 1 demonstrates Wingstop Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wingstop Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wingstop Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Wingstop Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wingstop Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wingstop Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wingstop Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$82.71 is Wingstop Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -13.80%. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $87, while its potential upside is 6.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Wingstop Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wingstop Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Wingstop Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. -0.86% 2.02% 14.73% 22.05% 61.2% 22.09% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.95% -2.37% 7.57% -0.04% 14.41% 16.16%

For the past year Wingstop Inc. has stronger performance than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Wingstop Inc. beats Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.