Contrasting of WillScot Corporation (WSC) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Both WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Corporation 14 1.85 N/A -0.79 0.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.77 N/A 2.32 13.21

Table 1 highlights WillScot Corporation and H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Corporation 0.00% -9.4% -2.3% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

WillScot Corporation’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, H&E Equipment Services Inc. has beta of 2.84 which is 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for WillScot Corporation and H&E Equipment Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 20.25% for WillScot Corporation with average price target of $19. Meanwhile, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 20.61%. Based on the data shown earlier, H&E Equipment Services Inc. is looking more favorable than WillScot Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WillScot Corporation and H&E Equipment Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 74.4% respectively. About 2.4% of WillScot Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% are H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WillScot Corporation 2.71% 6.92% 17.32% 55.01% -6.08% 69% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9%

For the past year WillScot Corporation has stronger performance than H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors WillScot Corporation.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.