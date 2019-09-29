Contrasting of Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Technical Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Willdan Group Inc. has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 67.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.8% of Willdan Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.60% of all Technical Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Willdan Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group Inc. 27,208,094.07% 6.50% 3.30% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Willdan Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group Inc. 9.95M 37 44.85 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

Willdan Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Willdan Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Willdan Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 2.50 3.00

The rivals have a potential upside of 54.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willdan Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willdan Group Inc. -3.08% -4.69% -11.84% 4.36% 24.75% 0% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

Liquidity

Willdan Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. Willdan Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Willdan Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Willdan Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.22 which is 21.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Willdan Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Willdan Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.