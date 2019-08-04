Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.57
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.48%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
