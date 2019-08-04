Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.57 N/A 2.46 5.71 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.