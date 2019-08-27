Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.16 N/A 2.46 5.71 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.06 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 16.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 36.07%. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.