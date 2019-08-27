Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.16
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.06
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 16.95%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 36.07%. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
