Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.35 N/A 2.46 5.71 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.79 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCG BDC Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 15.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 28%. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.