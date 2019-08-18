Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Since WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 2.46 5.71 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.93 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 16.41% at a $15.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, which is potential 13.04% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems more appealing than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 38.66%. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.