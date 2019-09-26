Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.96 N/A 0.57 23.77

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is presently more affordable than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 11.85% respectively. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.