Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 2.46 5.71 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.20 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.89% for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. with consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.