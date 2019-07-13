Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.53 N/A -0.41 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.67 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.56%.

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.