Contrasting of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.61
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.53
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14.67 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
