Contrasting of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 940 4.31 N/A 65.48 14.50 W. R. Berkley Corporation 58 1.61 N/A 2.98 20.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and W. R. Berkley Corporation. W. R. Berkley Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of W. R. Berkley Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s 0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, W. R. Berkley Corporation has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and W. R. Berkley Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s potential downside is -17.49% and its average price target is $56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 64.7% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than W. R. Berkley Corporation

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.