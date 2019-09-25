Contrasting of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 13 0.19 N/A -2.90 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 5.00 N/A 1.22 15.54

In table 1 we can see Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Brixmor Property Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average price target and a -2.06% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.98% 3.81% 2.49% 39.13% -14.46% 85.09% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.