Contrasting of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). The two are both Silver companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 23 15.05 N/A 0.94 27.88 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 3 2.62 N/A 0.13 28.70

In table 1 we can see Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 17.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. -4.71% 11.86% 23.27% 27.79% 25.94% 33.74% Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. -6.47% 34.77% 25.75% -3.59% -30.76% 3.3%

For the past year Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was more bullish than Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. beats Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.