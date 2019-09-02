Contrasting of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.42 N/A 2.26 13.87 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.