Contrasting of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 29 0.00 6.81M 2.26 13.87 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.69 44.93M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 23,613,037.45% 11.9% 10.1% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 720,032,051.28% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 3.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.