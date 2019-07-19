Contrasting of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.59 N/A 2.26 13.27 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.