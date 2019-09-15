Contrasting of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Since Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.66 N/A 2.26 13.87 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 32.83%. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.