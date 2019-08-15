Contrasting of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.55 N/A 2.26 13.87 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.03 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Clough Global Equity Fund has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.