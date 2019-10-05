Contrasting of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 29 0.00 6.81M 2.26 13.87 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 23,802,866.13% 11.9% 10.1% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 150,391,236.31% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 25.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.