Contrasting of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.93 N/A 3.77 4.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westwater Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc. has -47.14% weaker performance while Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 1.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.