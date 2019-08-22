Contrasting of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.13 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.18% and 80.5% respectively. Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 77.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.