Contrasting of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Data Storage Devices companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Western Digital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.87% of all Data Storage Devices’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Western Digital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.00% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Digital Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital Corporation 0.00% 1.80% 0.70% Industry Average 4.27% 37.63% 7.48%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Western Digital Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital Corporation N/A 45 108.05 Industry Average 96.01M 2.25B 86.41

Western Digital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Western Digital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital Corporation 4 1 4 2.44 Industry Average 2.50 3.33 3.00 2.78

Western Digital Corporation presently has an average price target of $47.05, suggesting a potential downside of -14.92%. The peers have a potential upside of 19.52%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Western Digital Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Digital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Digital Corporation -2.59% -12.28% -4.61% -0.52% -43.92% 23.05% Industry Average 4.55% 28.10% 20.59% 37.20% 6.20% 37.40%

For the past year Western Digital Corporation has weaker performance than Western Digital Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Western Digital Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Western Digital Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Western Digital Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Digital Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Western Digital Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. In other hand, Western Digital Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.50 which is 50.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Western Digital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Western Digital Corporation’s rivals beat Western Digital Corporation.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.