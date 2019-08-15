Contrasting of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.40 N/A 1.00 4.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and SRC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Copper and Gold Corporation and SRC Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 0%. About 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation has 74.22% stronger performance while SRC Energy Inc. has -13.19% weaker performance.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.