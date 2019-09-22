Contrasting of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.54 N/A 0.54 4.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Smart Sand Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Smart Sand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 63.2% respectively. 7.41% are Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Smart Sand Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation was more bullish than Smart Sand Inc.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.