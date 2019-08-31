Contrasting of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.