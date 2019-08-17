Contrasting of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.98 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.