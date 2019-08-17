Contrasting of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.98
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.