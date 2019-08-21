Contrasting of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
