Contrasting of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.