Contrasting of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|46
|2.77
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
Competitively the consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential -0.94% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
