Contrasting of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 46 2.77 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential -0.94% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.