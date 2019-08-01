Contrasting of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moelis & Company 39 2.43 N/A 2.29 14.40

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67

Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 23.49% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 90.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance while Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.