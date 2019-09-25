Contrasting of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.