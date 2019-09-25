Contrasting of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
