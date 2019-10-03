Contrasting of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.43 27.71M 4.76 7.56

Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 79,194,055.44% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 0%. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.