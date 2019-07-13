Contrasting of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Its Rivals

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 35.03% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.