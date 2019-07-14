Contrasting of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.62 N/A 0.45 31.25

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 23.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.