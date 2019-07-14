Contrasting of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|13
|13.62
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 23.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-2.31%
|4.55%
|6.65%
|12.9%
|-0.9%
|11.71%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
