Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 42.42%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.