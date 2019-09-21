Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.35
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 42.42%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
