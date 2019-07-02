Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.00 N/A 0.02 468.42 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.50 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 0%. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.