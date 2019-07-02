Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.00
|N/A
|0.02
|468.42
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.50
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 0%. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.34%
|1.37%
|2.53%
|6.84%
|1.83%
|6.59%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
