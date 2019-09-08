Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively Invesco Ltd. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 31.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 86.89%. Competitively, 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.