Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.40
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
