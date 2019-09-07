Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Fidus Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 19.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.