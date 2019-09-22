Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.35
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.02
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eaton Vance Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 2.22%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 74.6% respectively. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
