Contrasting of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eaton Vance Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 2.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 74.6% respectively. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.