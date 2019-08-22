Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Since Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.