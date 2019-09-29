Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazard Ltd 35 2.33 103.43M 3.09 12.54

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 295,767,800.97% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 68.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.