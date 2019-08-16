Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.53 N/A 2.25 8.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus price target and a 32.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.