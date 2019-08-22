Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.