Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.