Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|0.96
|66.95M
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|251,502,629.60%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 average target price and a 24.66% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 0%. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
