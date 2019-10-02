Contrasting of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 0.96 66.95M 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,502,629.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 average target price and a 24.66% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 0%. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.