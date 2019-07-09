Contrasting of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Since Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.71 N/A 2.26 13.27

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 67%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.